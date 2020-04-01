RChain Hits Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. RChain has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $1,755.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, Bitinka, OOOBTC and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RChain

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Kucoin, IDEX, BitMart, AirSwap, Bilaxy, OOOBTC and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

