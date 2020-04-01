Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pretium Resources (PVG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) recently:

3/31/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/24/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.75 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $13.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2020 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/12/2020 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.

2/6/2020 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $24.80 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PVG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 2,394,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,696. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 11,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

