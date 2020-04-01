Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WH Smith (SMWH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WH Smith (LON: SMWH) recently:

3/19/2020 – WH Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 2,570 ($33.81) to GBX 770 ($10.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – WH Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – WH Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.46).

3/10/2020 – WH Smith had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17).

3/6/2020 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/3/2020 – WH Smith had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/13/2020 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/7/2020 – WH Smith had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2020 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:SMWH traded down GBX 137 ($1.80) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,004 ($13.21). 536,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. WH Smith Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,733.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,182.16.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

