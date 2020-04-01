Remme (REM) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Tidex, DEx.top and Gate.io. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $90,776.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kuna, Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

