Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Man Group (EMG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Man Group (LON: EMG):

3/26/2020 – Man Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Man Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 155 ($2.04).

3/23/2020 – Man Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Man Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Man Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2020 – Man Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Man Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 173 ($2.28) to GBX 161 ($2.12). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Man Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 165 ($2.17).

2/28/2020 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/21/2020 – Man Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – Man Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).

Shares of LON:EMG traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 122.35 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 4,768,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. Man Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Man Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 626,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

