Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (BBBY, CCL, CUBE, CZFS, CZWI, DLNG, DSRLF, EKSO, ELAN, ELGX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 1st:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

