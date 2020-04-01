Revain (R) One Day Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, BitForex, OKEx and BitFlip. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $1.21 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.02524458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00192046 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Mercatox, BitForex, OKEx, BitFlip, Kuna, YoBit, Cryptopia, Kucoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

