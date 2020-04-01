Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 136.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of RVNC opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

