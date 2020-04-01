RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FBN Securities

Stock analysts at FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. FBN Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.27.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,771. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,834,026.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 34.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

