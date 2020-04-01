Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0544

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bittrex and OKEx. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $27.64 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006869 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Ethfinex and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.