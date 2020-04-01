Rise One Day Trading Volume Tops $188.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Rise has a total market capitalization of $425,531.38 and $188.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002329 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000358 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 145,101,593 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.