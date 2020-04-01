RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.78. 3,853,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

