Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

RCKT opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $786.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.