Rocket Pool Price Hits $0.41 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00006130 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $870.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.02530364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00192404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.