Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Ross Stores worth $585,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,015,000 after buying an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,147,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,678,000 after buying an additional 230,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.87.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

