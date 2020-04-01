RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $6,136.36

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $6,136.36 or 0.98555028 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $996,670.45 and $194,237.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013351 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.