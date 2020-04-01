Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,225,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 25,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,762. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $185.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. CL King began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

