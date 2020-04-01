Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. 16,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,156. The stock has a market cap of $783.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Micklem purchased 4,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow purchased 1,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

