Scanetchain (SWC) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Scanetchain has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Scanetchain has a market capitalization of $75,737.90 and approximately $301,431.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scanetchain token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.55 or 0.04552824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036948 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010238 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Scanetchain Token Profile

SWC is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2018. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 tokens. Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scanetchain Token Trading

Scanetchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scanetchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scanetchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scanetchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

