Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €89.93 ($104.57).

EPA:SU traded down €5.04 ($5.86) on Wednesday, reaching €73.54 ($85.51). 2,051,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.85.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

