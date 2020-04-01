Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 587,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 8,168,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,566. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

