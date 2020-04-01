Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $172,985.42 and approximately $1,498.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

