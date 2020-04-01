Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0153

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $1.57 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,043,925 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

