Sessia Market Cap Tops $535,826.28 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00001318 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a market capitalization of $535,826.28 and approximately $4.63 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

