Shadow Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $124,183.58 and approximately $34.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadow Token token can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.02533208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00192176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

