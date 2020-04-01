Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,323 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

