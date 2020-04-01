Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 150,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 248,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 460,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,992. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

