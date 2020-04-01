Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,249,100 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $34.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.10. The stock had a trading volume of 567,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.25. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.75.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.