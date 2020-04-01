Short Interest in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expands By 5.3%

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,573,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 27th total of 7,190,000 shares. Currently, 52.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 1,049,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $279.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

