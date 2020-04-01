Short Interest in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Expands By 7.1%

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 27th total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Southern Airlines stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

