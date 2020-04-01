Short Interest in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Grows By 6.6%

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 255,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 27th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:GBL traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $299.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Gamco Investors has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $22.81.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.28 million for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a return on equity of 282.23% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other Gamco Investors news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $151,900.00. Company insiders own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamco Investors by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

