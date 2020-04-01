Short Interest in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Increases By 5.5%

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,893,300 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy stock traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 2,644,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,015. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $26,691.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.