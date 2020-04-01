Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Increases By 6.5%

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 189,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,371. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

