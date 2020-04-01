Short Interest in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Rises By 13.4%

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 733,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 27th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.25. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.