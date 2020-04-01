Short Interest in JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Grows By 6.4%

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,029,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 27th total of 967,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. 12,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $467.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

In other news, EVP Gary M. Rinck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

