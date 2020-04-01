Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Increases By 6.5%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,833,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 15,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

