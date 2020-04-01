Short Interest in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Increases By 6.7%

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 177,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,981. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

