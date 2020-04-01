Short Interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rises By 6.2%

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,901,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 83,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,356. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.03. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 248.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

