Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Grows By 6.3%

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,709,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 27th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ST stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 68,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

