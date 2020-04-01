Short Interest in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Grows By 6.7%

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,028,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

TPR traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 3,112,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,602. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,908,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after purchasing an additional 751,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

