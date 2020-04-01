Short Interest in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Expands By 6.1%

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,600 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 27th total of 14,200,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.15.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.