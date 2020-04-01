Short Interest in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expands By 6.1%

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,179,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 27th total of 6,770,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $662.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $421,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,381 shares of company stock worth $2,045,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 196,616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

