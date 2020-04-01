Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,081,400 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 23.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $347.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other news, Director H. Todd Stitzer bought 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.