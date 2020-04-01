Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 281,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.55% of Simmons First National worth $40,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

