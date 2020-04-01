SingularDTV Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Braziliex. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $947,873.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, Braziliex, Ethfinex, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

