Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $177,070.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and C2CX. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $177,070.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Iquant and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.