Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Upgraded at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$6.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 47.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Shares of ZZZ stock traded down C$0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.38. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$22.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

