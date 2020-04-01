SmartCash (SMART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $166,968.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene and HitBTC. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $166,968.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.02072752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.78 or 0.03436539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00600162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00749011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00077948 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00484269 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015649 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

