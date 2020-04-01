SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $252,782.64 and approximately $80,143.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005516 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,658,500 coins and its circulating supply is 23,581,408 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

