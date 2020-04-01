Somewhat Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Share Price

Media headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ score:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Shares of REGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.64 and its 200-day moving average is $364.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $518.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

